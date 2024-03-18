Top 10 famous Bollywood stars and their must watch performances on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Sara Ali Khan recently featured Murder Mubarak on Netflix and will be seen again in Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Saif Ali Khan entered the OTT world with his role in Sacred Games on Netflix.
Shahid Kapoor’s crime thriller Farzi was a big hit on Prime Video and has been renewed for a second season.
Madhuri Dixit featured in Netflix’s web series The Fame Game.
Amitabh Bachchan was featured in Sony Liv’s web series Yudh.
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has slowly established himself as a mainstay in OTT with shows like Killer Soup and others.
Alia Bhatt featured in the comedy thriller Darlings on Netflix.
Sidharth Malhotra was seen in his first web series this year with Indian Police Force on Prime Video.
Emraan Hashmi takes a look at the dark underbelly of Bollywood in Disney+ Hotstar’s special, Showtime.
Rani Mukerji starred in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway on Netflix.
