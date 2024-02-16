Top 10 February releases so far on OTT that made a lot of noise
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is now on Netflix. It's OTT release came as a surprise for all his fans as no prior announcement was made.
The Hindi version of Salaar is now available on Disney+Hotstar. It made a lot of noise because fans were demanding for the Hindi version for a long time.
Bhumi Pednekar's movie Bhakshak received rave reviews. It also received backing from Shah Rukh Khan. It is now on Netflix.
Aarya Antim Vaar starring Sushmita Sen is now up on Disney+Hotstar. The latest season marks the end of the series.
Mahesh Babu's movie Guntur Kaaram has become the top trending one on Netflix.
Dhanush' movie Captain Miller also made its OTT debut in February. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Crime Thriller A Killer Paradox on Netflix is keeping the audiences glued to the screen.
February witnessed the return of supeheroes to OTT as The Marvels released on Disney+Hotstar.
The Kerala Story is now up on Zee5. It is a controversial film and it took a long time for the makers to close its OTT deal.
Saindhav is on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller starring Venkatesh Daggubati made a lot of noise for its action and thrill.
