Top 10 feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Cocktail is a story of friendship and romance among three friends, navigating relationships. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox was a tale of friendship and connection between two strangers, brought together by a lunchbox.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coming-of-age story follows Rani’s journey of self-discovery in the movie Queen. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Dooni Chaar, a heartwarming slice-of-life film depicting a middle-class family's pursuit of a better life. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met is a vibrant romantic comedy about two individuals embarking on an unexpected adventure. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai explores the joys and sorrows of three friends transitioning into adulthood. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi portrays love in its quirky, realistic form featuring Shah Rukh Khan. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots is a classic, college-centric comedy-drama following the journey of three friends. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hasee Toh Phasee is a sparkling romantic comedy exploring the budding relationship between a couple. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baadshah is a comedy featuring a fun-loving detective who gets caught up in a dangerous scheme. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 movies that helped solve real crime cases
Find Out More