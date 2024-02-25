Top 10 feel-good Bollywood movies on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Cocktail is a story of friendship and romance among three friends, navigating relationships. On JioCinema.

The Lunchbox was a tale of friendship and connection between two strangers, brought together by a lunchbox.

A coming-of-age story follows Rani’s journey of self-discovery in the movie Queen. On Netflix.

Do Dooni Chaar, a heartwarming slice-of-life film depicting a middle-class family's pursuit of a better life. On Netflix.

Jab We Met is a vibrant romantic comedy about two individuals embarking on an unexpected adventure. On YouTube.

Dil Chahta Hai explores the joys and sorrows of three friends transitioning into adulthood. On Netflix.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi portrays love in its quirky, realistic form featuring Shah Rukh Khan. On Prime Video.

3 Idiots is a classic, college-centric comedy-drama following the journey of three friends. On Prime Video.

Hasee Toh Phasee is a sparkling romantic comedy exploring the budding relationship between a couple. On Prime Video.

Baadshah is a comedy featuring a fun-loving detective who gets caught up in a dangerous scheme. On YouTube.

