Top 10 feel good Korean dramas on OTT that will make you smile
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 24, 2024
Destined with you on Netflix is a sweet love story that will make you believe that if you are meant to be together, you will be!
Something in the Rain is on Viki. It is about a woman finding love again in her thirties.
Our Blues is on Netflix. It is about people living in Jeju Island and how they face their highs and lows.
Gangnam Beauty is a story of a girl undergoing plastic surgery after getting bullied for her looks. But she then faces new challenges. It is on Netflix.
My First First Love is a romance drama on Netflix. It is about a group of friends moving into one house and experiencing different phases of their lives.
Extraordinary You is on Viki. The story is about a woman who changes her own destiny after getting to know that she is a character in a book.
When My Love Blooms is on Viki. Jisu and Jaehyeon meet after a long time and love sparks again. Well, first love is always special.
Be Melodramatic on Viki is about three best friends being together and supportive no matter what.
Because This Is My First Life is on Viki. The story revolves around two individuals who get married only to show it to the society and live like housemates.
Romance Is a Bonus Book is on Netflix. The story revolves around two writers and how their lives get entangled with each other.
