Top 10 feel good Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that'll never bore you
Shivani Pawaskar
| Mar 25, 2024
Jacobinte Swargarajyam is a 2016 family drama movie about Jacob who is settled in Dubai. He has to flee as his friend betrays him and he winds up with debts.
Jacobinte Swargarajyam stars Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and more. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Jomonte Suvisheshangal is a family comedy movie starring Dulquer Salmaan. It is about a careless son and the lessons he learns in life. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Varane Avashyamund is a rom-com also starring Dulquer Salmaan. The movie literally translates to Groom Wanted. Check it out on Netflix.
Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam on Amazon Prime Video is about Sudhi, a stammerer whose life changes when he marries a speech therapist.
Philips and the Monkey Pen is about an 8-year-old boy called Ryan who struggles with his Math homework. One day his antique collector grandfather gives him a magic pen. Watch it on Hotstar.
Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan is about Krishnan who has acted in movies since childhood. He aspires to be a hero but fate has other plans. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.
Bangalore Days is a coming-of-age movie centred around three cousins. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bro Daddy is about two friends who decide to turn their friendship into a family bond by getting their children married.
They are unaware of the lives that their children lead. Watch this Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal starrer on Hotstar.
Sulaikha Manzil is a romantic comedy movie on Hotstar. It is about a woman who agrees to marry a man of her brother's choice but things go awry.
Pranaya Vilasam is about Suraj whose controlling father sends him to an undesired university and how it changes his life. Watch it on ZEE5.
