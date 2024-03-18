Top 10 feel-good short films on OTT to kickstart your week with

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

The Present is a wholesome film about a young boy who bonds with a puppy with a missing leg. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feast is the story of a dog named Winston experiencing life through the meals he shares with his owner. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kitbull follows an unlikely friendship that forms between a stray kitten and a pit bull. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

La Luna, a boy joins his father and grandfather in sweeping stars off the moon. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paperman revolves around a man using paper airplanes to get the attention of a woman he encounters. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Butterfly Circus follows a man with no arms or legs who discovers his worth in a circus. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Validation is a short film about a parking attendant spreading positivity with simple compliments. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore follows a man finding solace and purpose in a world of magical flying books. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piper is an uplifting story of a young sandpiper bird who learns how to overcome fear and explore the world. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Red Balloon, a magical red balloon brings joy and adventure to a young boy in Paris. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 biopics on OTT based on famous political figures

 

 Find Out More