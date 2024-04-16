Top 10 feel-good Tamil movies on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
KD follows an octogenarian who escapes and bonds with an eight-year-old on an inspirational journey. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaaka Muttai on Hotstar follows two boys from a Chennai slum who dream of tasting pizza.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maara is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Charlie, following Paaru's journey to find the artist Maara. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dum Dum Dum is a romantic film with a twist, focusing on a couple trying to avoid marriage. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Michael Madana Kama Rajan, a comedy of errors involving identical quadruplets, features Kamal Haasan's comedic brilliance on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kandukondain Kandukondain adapts Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, focusing on two sisters and love complications. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anbe Sivam explores themes like humanity and God through the journey of two contrasting characters. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rhythm, a widow and widower overcomes conflicts to find love. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys is about college boys' lives transforms through love and friendship. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mozhi, two friends navigate love and individuality in the musical-romantic comedy. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 K-pop singers who turned into actors
Find Out More