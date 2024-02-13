Top 10 films on OTT that will make you cry like waterfalls for sure

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024

The whole story of Shah Rukh Khan's character is enough to make you feel high on emotions.

Alia Bhatt's acting in Highway will make you cry for hours.

3 Idiots is a roller coaster ride which shows emotions related to family, friends, lovers, studies, self doubts and so much more.

How one can influence someone's life in a good way is truly beautiful and that can be seen in Aashiqui 2.

Be it their incomplete love story or the hardships, the film Shershah rules our hearts.

Veer Zaara is one of the best love stories out of all. Watch it to celebrate love this Valentines Day.

Dear Zindagi makes us understand very important lessons throughout the film. And since it's relatable, we do get a little bit emotional.

Taare Zameen Par has a very emotional approach and gives a right message to the audience.

The passionate love story of Rockstar is definitely a must watch.

Elderly people will surely cry their hearts out after watching Baghban.

