Top 10 films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT to calm down your anxiety
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Aisha gives a wider perspective on handling relationships and friendships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Calm down your nervous system and watch Tamasha to get inspired to take charge of your own life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All time favourites includes Fukrey as it entertains you completely.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Witness how love starts brewing because of food in the film The Lunchbox.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You will roll on floor laughing while watching PK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Find out how one can find love after making a business deal by watching Purple Hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Red, White and Royal Blue should be at the top of your binge watching list as it is a mixture of emotions, laughters, drama and what not!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Minions gives laughter doses one after another. It's a humorous film for sure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Out deals with emotions and how to manage them, hence, making it a perfect pick to reduce your stress levels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Persuit of Happyness makes you think on a different level with a more open mind towards situations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: South Indian actress Sai Pallavi's mental and physical fitness tips for all
Find Out More