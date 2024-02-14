Top 10 films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT to calm down your anxiety

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Aisha gives a wider perspective on handling relationships and friendships.

Calm down your nervous system and watch Tamasha to get inspired to take charge of your own life.

All time favourites includes Fukrey as it entertains you completely.

Witness how love starts brewing because of food in the film The Lunchbox.

You will roll on floor laughing while watching PK.

Find out how one can find love after making a business deal by watching Purple Hearts.

Red, White and Royal Blue should be at the top of your binge watching list as it is a mixture of emotions, laughters, drama and what not!

Minions gives laughter doses one after another. It's a humorous film for sure.

Inside Out deals with emotions and how to manage them, hence, making it a perfect pick to reduce your stress levels.

Persuit of Happyness makes you think on a different level with a more open mind towards situations.

