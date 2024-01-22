Top 10 films, web series that proved to be snooze fest on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Gaslight movie on Disney+Hotstar starring Sara Ali Khan received a thumbs down from the audience. The mystery-thriller failed to live up to the expectations.
Ranbir Kapoor's movie Shamshera on Amazon Prime Video falls it watch it under your risk category. There were high expectations but the film fell flat.
Bawaal on Amazon Prime Video has received a rating of 6.6. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's movie was termed as 'insensitive'.
Kalank on Amazon Prime Video is among the lowest rated movies. It got an IMDb rating of 3.6.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley on SonyLiv helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj is not among his finest works.
The season two of Rocket Boys did not live upto the hype and expectations of the audience. It is on SonyLiv.
Switchh starring Vikrant Massey on JioCinema is an action thriller that fails to add to the adrenaline rush.
Commando series on Disney+Hotstar was not on par with the films under same franchise. The series starred Adah Sharma in lead.
Kajol's courtroom drama The Trial received a mixed response from the audience. It has got a rating of 5.4 on IMDb.
What The Love? With Karan Johar on Netflix was much-hyped but it scored only 3.8 rating on IMDb.
