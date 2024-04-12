Top 10 films with ultimate climax to watch on Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun can be streamed on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt is nail biting and can be watched on Zee 5.

Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan is a perfect murder mystery that you can watch on on Disney+ Hotstar.

Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan will leave you spellbound.

Gumraah on Netflix will leave you puzzled with its twist.

Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is perfect thriller film to watch on a weekend.

Badla on Netflix will make you appreciate the storyline and plot.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam will leave you confused with its twist. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Talaash on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued with its storyline.

Kahaani featuring Vidya Balan on Amazon Prime Video will leave you asking for more.

