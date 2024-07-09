Top 10 flop Indian movies that shined on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Laxmii, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy gained significant viewership and popularity on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo, Anurag Basu's ensemble dark comedy became a hit on Netflix, appreciated for its unique storytelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul, a supernatural thriller received a mixed response upon release but found a strong following on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad, a fantasy horror film did not fare well at the box office but garnered a cult following after its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thappad, a social drama about domestic violence had an underwhelming box office run but found a larger audience on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Article 15 reached a wider and more engaged audience on Netflix, where caste discrimination was widely discussed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both the original and the Hindi remake of Jersey didn’t receive good reviews from the initial movie release but found its audience on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonchiriya failed to connect with the audience when it was released but later received appreciation on its Zee5 release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was considered a flop upon its release in theatres but fans liked it when it finally got released on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Hollywood stars who love to date younger partners

 

 Find Out More