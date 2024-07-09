Top 10 flop Indian movies that shined on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Laxmii, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy gained significant viewership and popularity on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ludo, Anurag Basu's ensemble dark comedy became a hit on Netflix, appreciated for its unique storytelling.
Bulbbul, a supernatural thriller received a mixed response upon release but found a strong following on Netflix.
Tumbbad, a fantasy horror film did not fare well at the box office but garnered a cult following after its release on Amazon Prime Video.
Thappad, a social drama about domestic violence had an underwhelming box office run but found a larger audience on Prime Video.
Article 15 reached a wider and more engaged audience on Netflix, where caste discrimination was widely discussed.
Both the original and the Hindi remake of Jersey didn’t receive good reviews from the initial movie release but found its audience on Sony Liv.
Sonchiriya failed to connect with the audience when it was released but later received appreciation on its Zee5 release.
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was considered a flop upon its release in theatres but fans liked it when it finally got released on Netflix.
