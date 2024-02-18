Top 10 found footage horror movies on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
The Blair Witch Project released in 1999 is considered a classic of the found footage genre and is credited with popularizing the style. On Apple TV.
The Visit uses humor and suspense to create a unique and unsettling experience. On JioCinema.
REC, a Spanish news crew follows firefighters into a quarantined apartment building, only to discover a nightmarish horror within. On Netflix.
Willow Creek follows a couple trying to hunt for bigfoot but finds something far more terrifying. On Prime Video.
Lake Mungo is a documentary that investigates the mysterious death of a teenage girl, uncovering unsettling secrets with supernatural elements. On Prime Video.
The Taking of Deborah Logan follows an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer's, but with increasingly disturbing behavior. On Prime Video.
Unfriended takes place on a computer screen, following a group of friends who are terrorized by a mysterious online presence. On Prime Video.
Host uses video conferencing software to tell the story of a seance gone wrong. On Prime Video.
V/H/S/94 features several found footage segments, exploring a different brand of horror. On Prime Video.
The Last Exorcism utilizes religious themes and explores the psychological aspects of possession in a disturbing. On Netflix.
