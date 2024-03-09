Top 10 gangster movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Animal on Netflix is a gangster drama that will leave you shocked.

Satya on JioCinema is one of the best gangster films.

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most loved films.

Watch Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav: The Reality on Amazon Prime Video. 

Shootout at Lokhandwala on Netflix will leave you hooked.

Al Pacino starrer Scarface is on Netflix. 

Gangs of Wasseypur on Amazon Prime Video is quite addictive.

The Irishman on Netflix stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino in main roles.

The Godfather on Amazon Prime Video is one of the greatest gangster movie series.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

