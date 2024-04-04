Top 10 globally acclaimed web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Dexter is a chilling crime series about a forensic who murders criminals in the most gruesome way possible.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is for all those who love hobbits, elves, dwarfs and more. Everything revolves around one powerful ring.

The complete 8 seasons of The Vampire Diaries is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a supernatural teen drama that has romance, betrayal and of course vampires.

Reacher is also quite popular. It is about a retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher who takes upon himself to solve crimes.

Fleabag is a black comedy about a grief-stricken woman who is trying to cope with the tragedy.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is also quite popular. It is about a CIA agent and his deadly field assignments.

Sherlock is available on Prime Video. Delve into interesting world of the most famous detective.

Mad Men has seven seasons. The show got nominated for Emmy for all the seasons. It is about a thriving advertising agency set in 1960s.

