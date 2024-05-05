Top 10 gritty Bollywood thrillers to rewatch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| May 05, 2024
David is a psychological thriller that explores the interconnected lives of three men named David across different timelines and locations. On Netflix.
Mrs. Serial Killer follows a wife who commits a copy-cat crime similar to his husband in order to prove him innocent. On Netflix.
Rahasya is a crime mystery following a police officer investigating a complex case with hidden truths and unexpected twists. On Zee5.
Haseen Dillruba is a dark romantic thriller that portrays a complex relationship with a suspicious wife and a twisty murder case at its core. On Netflix.
A Thursday is a suspenseful thriller that centers around a playschool teacher who holds a group of kindergarteners hostage. On Hotstar.
Joram follows the thrilling escape of an immigrant labourer alongside his infant daughter from the people who want to kill him. On Prime Video.
Shaitan explores the lives of four interconnected individuals drawn into a web of crime and violence. On Netflix.
Ajji is a social drama following Ajji, who takes matters into her own hands to fight for justice after a young girl is sexually assaulted. On Prime Video.
Nail Polish is a courtroom drama revolving around a high-profile murder trial with two fiercely determined lawyers battling it out for the truth. On Zee5.
