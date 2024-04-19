Top 10 gritty International crime thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

YOU series on Netflix is a psychological crime thriller that will give you nightmare for days. An obsessive lover with a sinister mind is just shocking.

Ozark series is on Netflix. Marty Byrde and his world of money-laundering make for a shocking watch.

A teacher turning into a meth producer! Delve into the world of drug lords, crime and gangsters makes for a chilling watch. It is on Netflix.

A Killer Paradox is on Netflix. It is about a college student who accidentally falls into the world of crime.

Dark is on Netflix. It is a crime thriller with a supernatural twist. Two children go missing and the families are on the hunt.

It is a South Korean crime thriller revolving around a prosecutor who solving a mysterious murder case. It is on MX Player.

Dexter on Netflix is a spine-chilling tale of a forensic staff who also brutally kills the perpetrators.

Vigilante on Disney+Hotstar is a K-drama about a student who solves crime in the night.

Crooks is a recent crime thriller on Netflix. It's about two rival gangs fighting over a coin and then there is a safe cracker.

The Wire is on JioCinema. A team of investigators solves twisted crime cases and lead a life of thrill.

