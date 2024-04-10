Top 10 gruesome movies about serial killers on OTT that will give you sleepless nights
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Raman Raghav 2.0 is about a psycho serial killer who tries to make the investigating officer believe that they are both the same. It is on Zee5.
Posham Pa on Zee5 is not for faint hearted. The story is of a woman who trains her daughter to become serial killers. It is based on a true story.
American Psycho is on Prime Video. It is about a man who an investment banker killing people for no reason. It is dark, gruesome and unnerving.
Zodiac on Prime Video is based on a serial killer who was known as 'Zodiac killer' in San Francisco.
Scream on JioCinema is not to be watched alone. The movie is about a woman who gets a stranger phone call leading to a serial killer.
Se7en is a story to two detective who are on a hunt of a serial killer committing crime as per seven sins. Watch on Prime Video.
I Saw the Devil is on Prime Video. The Korean film is extremely violent revenge drama about a man and a serial killer who kills just for fun.
The Silence of the Lambs on Prime Video will leave you with sleepless nights. An FBI trainee teams up with a psychopathic serial killer to find another murderer.
Hannibal is a sequel to The Silence of Lambs and it is equally disturbing. It is about Hannibal Lecter who was accused of cannibalism.
Saw revolves around a pyscho serial killer and his two victims who find themselves tied to a pipe with chains. It is on Prime Video.
