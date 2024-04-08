Top 10 happy movies on OTT platforms to kickstart your week with
| Apr 08, 2024
Do Dooni Chaar follows a struggling teacher uses creative methods to educate his children. On Netflix
Strangers meet on a train, and explore love and connection on a travel adventure in Qarib Qarib Singlle. On Zee5.
Dear Zindagi follows a young woman in Mumbai seeks guidance from a life coach. On Netflix.
Wake Up Sid, a carefree college student matures through love and a life-changing internship. On Netflix.
Girls Trip follows four friends who reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend. On Jio Cinema.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a teen's secret love letters cause romantic chaos. On Netflix.
The Pursuit of Happyness is about a homeless single father fighting for a better life. On Netflix.
La La Land revolves around an aspiring actress and jazz pianist chasing dreams in modern-day Los Angeles. On Prime Video
Hindi Medium, an Indian couple fights to get their child into a prestigious English school. On Prime Video.
13 Going on 30 is about a teenager who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. On Apple TV.
