Top 10 happy movies on OTT platforms to kickstart your week with

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Do Dooni Chaar follows a struggling teacher uses creative methods to educate his children. On Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strangers meet on a train, and explore love and connection on a travel adventure in Qarib Qarib Singlle. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi follows a young woman in Mumbai seeks guidance from a life coach. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid, a carefree college student matures through love and a life-changing internship. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Girls Trip follows four friends who reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a teen's secret love letters cause romantic chaos. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Pursuit of Happyness is about a homeless single father fighting for a better life. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

La La Land revolves around an aspiring actress and jazz pianist chasing dreams in modern-day Los Angeles. On Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hindi Medium, an Indian couple fights to get their child into a prestigious English school. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

13 Going on 30 is about a teenager who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Panchayat 3, Top 10 films, web series featuring Jitendra Kumar to watch on Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More