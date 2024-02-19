Top 10 haunted house horror movies on Netflix, YouTube and more OTT
Bhoot follows a couple who move into a new apartment, only to realize that it's haunted by a previous tenant. On Prime Video.
Raaz revolves around a newly married couple who move into a remote mansion, where the wife starts experiencing strange occurrences. On YouTube.
Set in the early 1920s, 1920 tells the story of a newly married couple who move into an abandoned mansion. On Prime Video.
Ragini MMS revolves around a young couple who decide to spend a romantic weekend in a secluded house, only to experience terrifying encounters. On YouTube.
Sinister follows the story of a true crime novelist who moves into the house of a murdered family and the horrors he goes through after. On Netflix.
The Orphanage directed by J.A. Bayona still remains a masterpiece in the haunted house genre. On Prime Video.
After drowning while swimming, Alice’s ghost starts haunting her family home in Lake Mungo. On Prime Video.
His House on Netflix follows a couple who moves into a new house in England where evil lurks beneath the surface.
As Grace moves into a new house with her children, she gets convinced that the new house is haunted. Watch The Others on Netflix.
Paranormal Activity follows a couple who starts noticing a nightly demonic presence in their new home. On Prime Video.
