Top 10 heartwarming movies based on pets that you can watch online
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2024
Hachi: A Dog's Tale follows the loyalty and devotion of Hachiko, an Akita dog, to his owner even after his owner's death. On Prime Video.
A lovable mixed-breed dog named Benji embarks on an adventure to rescue two kidnapped children and reunite them with their family. On Netflix.
777 Charlie tells the heartwarming story of a stray dog named Charlie and his transformative journey as he finds love and acceptance. On Prime Video.
Turner and Hooch, a buddy cop comedy pairs a detective with a messy but lovable Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch to solve a crime. On Hotstar.
Lakadbaggha follows the bond between a boy and his pet duck as they navigate life's challenges together. On Zee5.
Entertainment is a comedy film where a man inherits a fortune from his father, only to discover that the true heir is his father's beloved dog. On YouTube.
Marley & Me chronicles the joys and challenges of a couple's life with their mischievous but beloved Marley. On Prime Video.
Bolt is a Disney movie about a dog with superpowers on a journey to find his owner. On Hotstar.
The Cat Returns is a Studio Ghibli film about a girl whisked away to a cat kingdom, developing cat-like features. On Netflix.
