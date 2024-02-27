Top 10 heist movies and web series to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Money Heist on Netflix is a Spanish Heist series.

An unusual group of robbers attempt to carry out the biggest and perfect robbery.

Dhoom on Prime Video is one of the most high speed chases that will keep you hooked.

Special 26 on Prime Video is about group of CBI officers who conduct fake raids.

Happy New Year on Netflix is abotu thieves planning to pill off a robbery.

Apharan on JioCinema is about kidnapping and ransom.

Special OPS on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Indian intelligence ifficers who conduct heist.

Leverage on Prime Video is about team of criminals who turn hearoes.

Lupin is a thriller series on Netflix. It narrates the adventures of Arsène Lupin - a master of disguise.

White Collar on Disney Plus Hotstar is about con artist who works with FBI to solve crimes.

