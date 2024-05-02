Top 10 heist thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Inside Man on Netflix is about bank heist that turns into a hostage kind of situation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronin is about a group of former field operatives who steal a brief. Watch on Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ocean's 8 available to watch on Prime Video is about Debbie Ocean.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Town is about four friends who plan to rob a bank. Stream on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar is about group of impostors posing as CBI officers. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bank Job streaming on Prime Video is inspired by the robbery in Lloyds Bank in 1971.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby Driver on Prime Video is about a skilled driver who works for a Doc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Italian Job on Prime Video is about a group of thieves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Logan Lucky is about Jimmy and Clyde. Watch on Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankhen stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal in main roles. Watch on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Challengers, Top 9 intense romantic Hollywood movies that you can watch online

 

 Find Out More