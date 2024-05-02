Top 10 heist thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Inside Man on Netflix is about bank heist that turns into a hostage kind of situation.
Ronin is about a group of former field operatives who steal a brief. Watch on Apple TV.
Ocean's 8 available to watch on Prime Video is about Debbie Ocean.
The Town is about four friends who plan to rob a bank. Stream on Prime Video.
Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar is about group of impostors posing as CBI officers. Watch on YouTube.
The Bank Job streaming on Prime Video is inspired by the robbery in Lloyds Bank in 1971.
Baby Driver on Prime Video is about a skilled driver who works for a Doc.
The Italian Job on Prime Video is about a group of thieves.
Logan Lucky is about Jimmy and Clyde. Watch on Apple TV.
Aankhen stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal in main roles. Watch on YouTube.
