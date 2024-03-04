Top 10 hidden masterpieces of Bollywood that you can watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Talvar is a suspenseful courtroom drama based on a real-life case, exploring the complexities of the justice system. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Lootera, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, depicts forbidden love and hidden identities. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Tumbbad is a horror fantasy film following a family's pursuit of wealth and the dark secrets it unleashes. On Prime Video.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, a period detective thriller following the investigations of a brilliant yet unconventional detective. On Prime Video.
Sardar Udham depicts the life of Sardar Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer. On Prime Video.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is a psychological thriller following a police officer on the hunt for a serial killer inspired by the real-life Raman Raghav. On Zee5.
3 Deewarein follows a filmmaker who is capturing the reformation journey of three criminals within the prison walls. On Prime Video.
Meel Patthar or Milestone follows the story of a trucker who is at risk of losing his job. On Netflix.
Ram Singh Charlie is a biopic based on the life of an Indian soldier who played a key role in the Bangladesh Liberation War. On Sony LIV.
Serious Men is a satirical drama portraying the struggles and aspirations of the underprivileged in contemporary India. On Netflix.
