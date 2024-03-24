Top 10 high action Indian films to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema is about a duffel bag containing drugs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa on Prime Video is about man wants to meet his daughter after 10 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beast is about an ex-RAW agent who has to release the hostages. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan on Prime Video is the story about an Indian secret agent who is on a mission.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
K.G.F. Chapter 2 is about new lord of Kolar Gold Fields. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR Netflix is a story about two revolutionaries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh’s Simmba on ZEE5 is a story about a police officer whose life changes after an event.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is about secret agent Kabir who has to catch a terrorist. Watch War on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sooryavanshi on Netflix is about an ATS chief who gets on a mission to hunt for 600 kgs of missing RDX.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix
Find Out More