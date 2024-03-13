Top 10 high-octane survival thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
NH10 follows a couple’s weekend adventure turned nightmare when they encounter a dangerous gang. On Jio Cinema.
Mili is the fight for the survival of a girl who gets herself stuck in a freezer. On Netflix.
Hope follows a vlogger survival story against all odds as he perseveres through injury during an adventure. On Netflix.
Don’t. Stop. Running. is a thriller story of estranged brothers who are hunted while on a treasure hunt. On Apple TV.
Trapped, a call centre worker gets locked in his apartment and must survive without essentials while planning his escape. On Zee5.
Something In The Woods is a period drama of a family confronting a mysterious creature in the wilderness of the 1960s. On Apple TV.
O2 follows a mother and son who find themselves trapped on a bus after a crash, following their struggle for survival and escape. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Survive follows a man who struggles for survival in a dystopian future ravaged by war. On Prime Video.
Poorna: Courage Has No Limit depicts the journey the youngest female climber of Mount Everest. On YouTube.
Permafrost is the story of a bounty hunter seeking redemption in the unforgiving frozen wastelands. On Prime Video.
