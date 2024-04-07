Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 07, 2024
A humanoid robot, turns against mankind due to programmed emotions, in Enthiran on SunNXT with a worldwide gross of ₹290 crores.
Vijay Rajendran's journey of managing his father's business empire in Varisu on Prime Video with a gross of ₹292 crores.
Kabali on SunNXT revolves around a reformed gangster protecting his family from enemies, with a gross of ₹294 crores.
Bigil follows Michael who finds redemption by coaching a women's football team. Movie made ₹300 crores, streaming on Prime Video.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two on Prime Video follows Arulmozhi Varman’s journey to become Rajaraja. Making ₹343 crores.
Vikram is the story of a special investigator who uncovers a case of serial killings. The movie made ₹423 crores and avaiable on Hotstar.
Vandiyathevan delivers a message for the Crown Prince amidst political turmoil in Ponniyin Selvan: Part I on Prime Video which made ₹498 crores.
A retired jailer seeks vengeance for his son's murder, leading him into a complex web of darkness. In Jailer on Prime Video which made ₹607 crores.
Leo on Netflix follows a cafe owner who confronts a gang of thugs, gaining attention from a drug cartel. The movie grossed ₹615 crores.
2.0 is an action-packed sci-fi thriller on Prime Video of robot Chitti fighting off supernatural forces. The movie made a staggering ₹660 crores.
