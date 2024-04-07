Top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies that you can watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on Prime Video is a historical epic about Narasimha Reddy's revolt against East India Company. The movie grossed ₹231 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo follows a man who discovers he was switched at birth. The movie grossed ₹252 crores. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Man revolves around a protagonist with Hanuman's powers fights for Anjanadri. Hanu Man made ₹295 crores, stream on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush on Prime Video is a modern adaptation of Ramayana. It grossed ₹353 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a Labourer rises in red sandal smuggling syndicate. With a gross of ₹360 crores, watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Underworld theft triggers a power struggle in Saaho, grossing ₹413 crores to be streamed on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Beginning is a classic battle for the throne on Netflix. The movie made ₹572 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Two friends-turned-foes battle for the kingdom in Salaar on Netflix. With a gross of ₹608 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RRR, a warrior faces a British cop in pre-independent India on Hotstar. The movie made ₹1250 crores at Box Office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continued the battle of thrones in Mahishmati. With staggering earnings of ₹1742 crores, to be streamed on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More