Top 10 highest-rated English web series of 2024 as of now
Nishant
| Jul 07, 2024
Fallout, set in a post-apocalyptic world where citizens live in bunkers to protect themselves from radiations and other dangers, rated 8.4.
Ripley is set back in the 1960’s following Ripley who gets hired by a wealthy man to bring his son back home, rated 8.2 on IMDb.
The Gentleman follows Eddie who inherits his family’s huge weed empire and his adventures alongisde the proprietors, rated 8.1.
Dark Matter is the story of a man who gets abducted into an alternate version of his life, rated 7.8 on IMDb.
Baby Reindeer follows the story of a comedian and his complicated relationship with his stalker, rated 7.8 on IMDb.
Masters of the Air is set during World War II and follows ten men battling against German fighters, also rated 7.8.
Elsbeth is the story of an unconventional attorney who gives unique point of views to catch criminals, rated 7.7 on IMDb.
Presumed Innocent revolves around a horrific murder case and the investigation that follows, rated 7.6 on IMDb.
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial is a documentary which chronicles Hitler’s rise to power. Rated 7.6 on IMDb.
3 Body Problem is a sci-fi web series exploring how a decision made in 1960’s has resulted in an existential planetary threat, rated 7.5.
