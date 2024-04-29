Top 10 highest-rated Hindi films on IMDb to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Dil Chahta Hai has got 8.1 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kashmir Files with 8.6 ratings is available to watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots has got 8.4 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles. Has got 8.0 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lage Raho Munna Bhai has got 8.4 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti has got 8.0 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par has got 8.3 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail has got 9 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's Swades has got 8.2 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lunchbox has received 8.1 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Blockbuster films that were low budget

 

 Find Out More