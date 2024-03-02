Top 10 highest-rated Hindi web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is a captivating biography drama on Sony LIV, exploring the infamous stock market scam. Rating 9.3.

Aspirants follows the journey of UPSC aspirants in Delhi, streaming on Amazon Prime with a rating of 9.2.

Kota Factory follows the lives of IIT aspirants in Kota, streaming on Netflix with a rating of 9.

Panchayat has a rating of 8.9, it is a heartwarming drama set in a village, available on Amazon Prime.

Special Ops with a rating of 8.6 is an espionage thriller uncovering terrorist networks, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Sacred Games with a rating of 8.5 is a gripping drama featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, streaming on Netflix.

Mirzapur which has the same 8.5 rating is an intense crime thriller set in Mirzapur, available on Amazon Prime.

Criminal Justice with a rating of 8.1, chronicles the legal journey of a prominent lawyer, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Paatal Lok is an intense crime thriller on Amazon Prime, delving into the murky underworld. Rating 8.1.

Breathe: Into the Shadows has a rating: 7.6 is another gripping crime drama on Amazon Prime, focusing on safeguarding loved ones.

