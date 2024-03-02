Top 10 highest-rated Hindi web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is a captivating biography drama on Sony LIV, exploring the infamous stock market scam. Rating 9.3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aspirants follows the journey of UPSC aspirants in Delhi, streaming on Amazon Prime with a rating of 9.2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Factory follows the lives of IIT aspirants in Kota, streaming on Netflix with a rating of 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat has a rating of 8.9, it is a heartwarming drama set in a village, available on Amazon Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops with a rating of 8.6 is an espionage thriller uncovering terrorist networks, streaming on Amazon Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games with a rating of 8.5 is a gripping drama featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur which has the same 8.5 rating is an intense crime thriller set in Mirzapur, available on Amazon Prime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice with a rating of 8.1, chronicles the legal journey of a prominent lawyer, available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok is an intense crime thriller on Amazon Prime, delving into the murky underworld. Rating 8.1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Into the Shadows has a rating: 7.6 is another gripping crime drama on Amazon Prime, focusing on safeguarding loved ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: This Bollywood actor took 4 crores per minute for his role in a movie
Find Out More