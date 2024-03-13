Top 10 highest-rated Kannada movies to add to your watchlist

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

The K.G.F series is one of the best works from the Kannada industry following Rocky fights for supremacy in the Kolar Gold Fields.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugramm is the story of a man with a perilous history defending a girl targeted by ruthless assailants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara follows a young tribal seeking justice against betrayal, murder, and greed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

777 Charlie is a heartwarming movie about Dharma finding a new perspective in life thanks to a pup named Charlie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A remote village starts experiencing supernatural events, set fifty years ago in the movie Vikrant Rona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A mystery unfolds as a novelist and his wife face strange occurrences in an ancestral village in RangiTaranga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia revolves around an insomniac's desires come true through a drug called Lucia, blurring reality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulidavaru Kandanthe follows a journalist who delves into interconnected lives to uncover the truth behind an incident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uppi 2 is a psychological thriller exploring the concept of living in the present.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hari and Shiva, once allies, become bitter enemies, leading to their downfall in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 K-pop idols who acted in Korean dramas

 

 Find Out More