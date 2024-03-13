Top 10 highest-rated Kannada movies to add to your watchlist
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
The K.G.F series is one of the best works from the Kannada industry following Rocky fights for supremacy in the Kolar Gold Fields.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ugramm is the story of a man with a perilous history defending a girl targeted by ruthless assailants.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara follows a young tribal seeking justice against betrayal, murder, and greed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
777 Charlie is a heartwarming movie about Dharma finding a new perspective in life thanks to a pup named Charlie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A remote village starts experiencing supernatural events, set fifty years ago in the movie Vikrant Rona.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mystery unfolds as a novelist and his wife face strange occurrences in an ancestral village in RangiTaranga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia revolves around an insomniac's desires come true through a drug called Lucia, blurring reality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ulidavaru Kandanthe follows a journalist who delves into interconnected lives to uncover the truth behind an incident.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uppi 2 is a psychological thriller exploring the concept of living in the present.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hari and Shiva, once allies, become bitter enemies, leading to their downfall in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 K-pop idols who acted in Korean dramas
Find Out More