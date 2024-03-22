Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies on Netflix and more OTT that are not to be missed
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Sandesam that released in 1991 has the highest IMDb rating of 9. It is a political satire and can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.
Kireedam is on Disney+Hotstar. The movie is about a son trying to save his father's life from a criminal. It has a rating of 8.9.
Malayalam horror comedy Manichitrathazhu has a rating of 8.8. Chandramukhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more are remakes of this film. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
With a rating of 8.8, Malayalam film Home is about a father's desperate attempts to connect with his sons. It is on Prime Video.
Nadodikkattu is a comedy drama with Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in the lead. It has a rating of 8.8. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Devasuram revolves around an heir of a wealthy father. But what happens when his mother reveals an explosive secret? It is on Prime Video with 8.7 rating.
Mohalal's Drishyam is among the highly-acclaimed movies. The murder mystery thriller has a rating of 8.3. It's on Disney+Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana has a rating of 8.3. It is on Netflix. A professor's murder brings a major chaos in the lives of a politician, police officer and a lawyer.
Angamaly Diaries on Netflix has 7.9 rating. It is about two viral gangs fighting leading to death of one.
Kumbalangi Nights has a rating of 8.5. Four brothers who share a love-hate relationship bond over series of weird events. On Prime Video.
