Top 10 highest-rated Malayalam movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that are a delight to watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 23, 2024
Sandesam movie is rated 9/10 on IMDb. It is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a comedy drama revolving around a father being a mediator between fighting kids.
Kireedam is on Disney+Hotstar. Mohanlal's movie that released in 1989 has an 8.9 rating. He plays a cop in this action drama.
Mohanlal's horror comedy Manichitrathazhu is a laugh riot. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of this film.
Home on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a middle-aged man trying to connect with his kids through smartphone.
Nadodikkattu is a satire that released in 1987. It is about two men who are mistaken to be crime investigating officers.
Kumbalangi Nights is about three brothers supporting each other despite their differences. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Drishyam 2 is an intense crime thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Watch on Prime Video.
Bangalore Days is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about siblings accomplishing their childhood dream to move to Bangalore.
Kilukkam is a comedy drama directed by Priyadarshan. It is about a girl pretending to be mentally unstable and a tourist guide. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Among the recent ones, Manjummel Boys has got a high rating of 8.3. The movie is about friends going to lengths to save one of them. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana is on Netflix. It has a rating of 8.3. It is a crime thriller revolving around a professor's death.
