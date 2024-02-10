Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Sandesham is a heartwarming journey of a son trying to find his lost mother. The movie has a rating of 9.0 on IMDb and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kireedam is a coming-of-age drama exploring family and finding oneself. It has 8.9 IMDb rating. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manichithrathazhu is a psychological thriller of a dancer's spirit possessing a woman. The horror mystery is also on Disney+ Hotstar with a rating of 8.8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
#Home also has a rating of 8.8 and follows a homecoming story filled with heartwarming emotions and beautiful visuals on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nadodikkattu follows a hilarious road trip of a group of friends and is filled adventures. The 1987 release has a rating of 8.8 and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devasuram is the story of Neelakandan whose life takes a turn when his mom reveals a terrible secret on her deathbed. The movie has a rating of 8.7 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chithram is a romantic comedy with a rating of 8.7. It follows the story of a man in love with an engaged woman. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spadikam is yet another Mohanlal starrer with a rating of 8.6. It is about a young man rising to be a gangster. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights follows 4 brothers as they navigate life in Kerala. The movie has a rating of 8.5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam 2 follows the story of Georgekutty and his family getting stuck in a murder investigation. It has 8.4 rating. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 new releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT to watch for an entertaining weekend
Find Out More