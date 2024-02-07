Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Sandesam is a political satire black comedy movie starring Thilakan, Sreenivasan, Jayaram and more. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video. It has a 9 rating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kireedam is a Mohanlal starrer movie which talks about Sethu who wishes to be a police officer but things take a drastic turn on facing a criminal. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has a rating of 8.9.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manichitrathazhu is an epic psychological thriller movie starring Mohanlal Shobhana. The movie has been remade several times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manichitrathazhu can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video. It has a rating of 8.8.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
#Home is a drama movie about a man trying to connect with his sons via smartphone. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It is rated 8.8.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nadodikattu is a satirical comedy movie featuring Mohanlal. You can watch this one on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.8.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devaasuram is an action drama movie starring Mohanlal, Napolean and more celebs. It is rated 8.7
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The character of Mangalassery Neelakandan is considered as one of Mohanlal's best roles ever. It is on YouTube and Dailymotion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chithram is another film starring Mohanlal. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is also rated 8.6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spadikam is on Amazon Prime Video. The Mohanlal and Thilakan starrer movie has a rating of 8.6.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumbalangi Nights is about four siblings who do not get along but are forced to keep their animosity aside and support each other. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It is rated 8.5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam is one of the best movies starring Mohanlal. He made amazing sequel which is one of the highest rated Malayalam movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is about Georgekutty who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a tragedy strikes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat Season 3: How and why Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others actors said YES to the Amazon Prime Video series