Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Sandesam is a political satire black comedy movie starring Thilakan, Sreenivasan, Jayaram and more. Check it out on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video. It has a 9 rating. 

Kireedam is a Mohanlal starrer movie which talks about Sethu who wishes to be a police officer but things take a drastic turn on facing a criminal. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. It has a rating of 8.9. 

Manichitrathazhu is an epic psychological thriller movie starring Mohanlal Shobhana. The movie has been remade several times. 

Manichitrathazhu can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video. It has a rating of 8.8.

#Home is a drama movie about a man trying to connect with his sons via smartphone. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It is rated 8.8.

Nadodikattu is a satirical comedy movie featuring Mohanlal. You can watch this one on YouTube. 

The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.8. 

Devaasuram is an action drama movie starring Mohanlal, Napolean and more celebs. It is rated 8.7 

The character of Mangalassery Neelakandan is considered as one of Mohanlal's best roles ever. It is on YouTube and Dailymotion.

Chithram is another film starring Mohanlal. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is also rated 8.6. 

Spadikam is on Amazon Prime Video. The Mohanlal and Thilakan starrer movie has a rating of 8.6.   

Kumbalangi Nights is about four siblings who do not get along but are forced to keep their animosity aside and support each other. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. It is rated 8.5.

Drishyam is one of the best movies starring Mohanlal. He made amazing sequel which is one of the highest rated Malayalam movies. 

It is about Georgekutty who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a tragedy strikes. 

