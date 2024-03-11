Top 10 highest-rated shows that you can watch on Jio Cinema

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

Chernobyl depicts the 1986 nuclear disaster and its aftermath, the show is the highest rated with 9.3.

Epic fantasy drama, Game of Thrones is filled with complex storylines and characters. The show has a rating of 9.2.

The Office, a mockumentary, follows the lives of office workers with a rating 9.

Succession is a dark comedy about a wealthy, dysfunctional family with a rating of 8.9.

The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama about a smuggler and a teenage girl immune to a deadly fungus. IMDb rating: 8.8.

Downton Abbey is a British historical drama about an aristocratic family and their servants has a rating of 8.7.

Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary about a government department's efforts to improve their community, rating of 8.6.

Mr. Robot is a thriller about a hacker with social anxiety who joins a group fighting against corporations. IMDb rating: 8.5.

Big Little Lies is a mystery drama following the lives of women in an affluent community. IMDb rating of 8.5.

Suits is a legal drama about a brilliant college dropout who becomes a lawyer's associate, the show has a rating of 8.4.

