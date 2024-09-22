Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 22, 2024
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a story about a cop who goes on a mission to know the truth about a professor's death.
Mumbai Police is about an ACP investigating the murder of a officer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mohanlal starrer Drishyam is about a family man who tries to protect his family at any cost. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu is a story of a serial killer. Watch on Netflix.
Thani Oruvan is about a police officer who is all set to expose a scientist. Watch on MX Player.
Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati is a must watch on MX Player.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop who is assigned couple's murder case. Watch on MX Player.
Ratsasan is about a cop who tries his best to track down a psychotic killer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ponmagal Vandhal streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman who is wrongly labelled as a serial killer.
U Turn is a story about a journalist who gets accused of a murder. Watch on Zee5.
