Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2024

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a story about a cop who goes on a mission to know the truth about a professor's death.

Mumbai Police is about an ACP investigating the murder of a officer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam is about a family man who tries to protect his family at any cost. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu is a story of a serial killer. Watch on Netflix.

Thani Oruvan is about a police officer who is all set to expose a scientist. Watch on MX Player.

Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati is a must watch on MX Player.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop who is assigned couple's murder case. Watch on MX Player.

Ratsasan is about a cop who tries his best to track down a psychotic killer. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ponmagal Vandhal streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman who is wrongly labelled as a serial killer.

U Turn is a story about a journalist who gets accused of a murder. Watch on Zee5.

