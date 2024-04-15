Top 10 highest-rated Tamil movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
| Apr 15, 2024
Kadaisi Vivasayi is a rural drama starring Vijay Sethupathi that has a rating of 8.8, available on Sony Liv.
Sagara Sangamam, a 1983 movie following the story of a classical dancer, played by Kamal Haasan, also has a rating of 8.8, on Sun NXT,
Pariyerum Perumal takes a hit at discrimination based on caste differences in today’s society, the movie is rated 8.7 on IMDb, on Prime Video.
Soorarai Pottru is an Amazon original movie following a man who dreams of making airplane rides affordable for everyone, the movie has a rating of 8.7.
Jai Bhim, is a movie based on true events following a falsely accused tribal man’s fight for justice in court, on Prime Video with an 8.7 rating.
Peranbu revolves around a single father’s struggles while trying to raise his daughter who has cerebral palsy. On Prime Video with an 8.7 rating.
Nayakan is a crime drama following the journey of a common man as he becomes a don, on Jio Cinema with an 8.6 rating.
Anbe Sivam revolves around two men who are bound together by fate. On Hotstar with an 8.6 rating.
Mahanadi is the story of an innocent man whose life changes when he gets falsely accused and jailed. On Prime Video with the same rating.
Moondram Pirai is about a school teacher who rescues and falls in love with a woman from a brothel, on Prime Video with an 8.6 rating.
