Top 10 highest-rated Turkish dramas on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Hakan: Muhafız or The Protector revolves around a young man who discovers he has superpowers. On Netflix.

Muhteşem Yüzyıl or Magnificent Century follows the story of Sultan Süleyman's reign and rise to power. On YouTube.

Kurtlar Vadisi or Valley of the Wolves follows an undercover agent who infiltrates the mafia. On YouTube.

Kuzey Güney or North-South is the story of two brothers with contrasting personalities navigating life. On Prime Video.

Ezel follows a man who returns as Ezel to exact revenge on those who betrayed him. On Netflix.

İçeride or Insider is a police academy graduate who goes undercover in the mafia to find his missing brother. On YouTube.

Masum follows a retired commissioner's peaceful life is shattered by his son's tragedy. On Netflix.

Atiye or The Gift is the story of a painter searching for meaning in a recurring symbol in her drawings. On Netflix.

Fi is a passionate love story that eventually leads to destruction and rebirth. On Netflix.

Şahsiyet or Persona follows an old man with Alzheimer's become a vigilante. On Prime Video.

