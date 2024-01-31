Top 10 highest-rated web series on Amazon Prime to binge-watch in your free time

Jan 31, 2024

In a contemporary retelling, Sherlock and his medical companion investigate crimes in London during the twenty-first century.

The Office shows the day-to-day activities of office workers at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch.

The Boys: The story takes place in a world where people with superhuman abilities are viewed as heroes by the public and are employed by Vought International, a formidable company.

The Cotswolds farmer Jeremy Clarkson is the subject of the British television documentary series Clarkson's Farm.

Yellowstone: The show centers on the disputes that arise around the ranch's common boundaries.

Fleabag: An unfiltered, dry-witted woman who goes by Fleabag navigates London's love and life scene while attempting to deal with tragedy.

Downton Abbey: The show follows the life of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the post-Edwardian era.

Dexter: The series revolves around Dexter Morgan, a forensic specialist who works for the fictitious Miami Metro Police Department and specializes in bloodstain pattern analysis.

The Marvelous Mrs. Masel: Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a young mother of two, finds she has a gift for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.

The show Panchayat centers on the experiences of a recent graduate in urban engineering who is not familiar with village customs.

