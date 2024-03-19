Top 10 highest-rated web series that you can only stream on Jio Cinema

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Chernobyl, a mini-series on Jio Cinema following the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. The show has a rating of 9.3.

Period drama, Game of Thrones has a rating of 9.2 and revolves around noble families who are at war against each other.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum! is a documentary series following Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series of 2020-21. With a rating of 8.8.

The post-apocalyptic drama series, The Last of Us has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb.

Asur follows the story of a forensic specialist who hunts a cunning serial killer with a rating of 8.5.

Apaharan follows a cop racing against time to find a missing child from a high-profile family. With a rating of 8.3.

The Great Weddings of Munnes is a lighthearted comedy about a man's quest for love and marriage. Rating 8.2.

Inspector Avinash has a rating of 7.7, the show follows a real-life cop tackling a weapons cartel.

Crackdown is an action-packed counter-terrorism unit that battles threats, the show has a rating of 7.6.

London Files, an Indian detective investigates a wealthy businessman's death in London. This thriller web series has a rating of 7.4.

