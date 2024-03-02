Top 10 highly anticipated upcoming movies and web series on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Netflix recently released a list of movies and web series that will be releasing in 2024.
During the announcement, we also got a new look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus project, Heeramandi.
Kriti Sanon is all set to make her debut as a producer with mystery thriller film Do Patti.
Vijay 69 is an upcoming family drama featuring Anupam Kher playing the role of a man completing the triathlon at the age of 69.
Releasing on 15th March, Murder Mubarak stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor and others in key roles.
A documentary of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila will also be released on the platform starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.
Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen together once again in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel title.
The hijacking of the plane IC814 hijacking will be brought to Netflix as well in IC814, The Kandahar Hijack.
The third season of TVF’s hit series, Kota Factory was also announced.
Dabba Cartel is another upcoming Netflix title that will feature a bunch of women running a secret cartel.
Courtroom drama, Maamla Legal Hai is also returning for a second season on Netflix.
