Top 10 highly anticipated upcoming movies and web series on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

Netflix recently released a list of movies and web series that will be releasing in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During the announcement, we also got a new look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus project, Heeramandi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon is all set to make her debut as a producer with mystery thriller film Do Patti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay 69 is an upcoming family drama featuring Anupam Kher playing the role of a man completing the triathlon at the age of 69.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Releasing on 15th March, Murder Mubarak stars Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor and others in key roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A documentary of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila will also be released on the platform starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen together once again in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel title.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hijacking of the plane IC814 hijacking will be brought to Netflix as well in IC814, The Kandahar Hijack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third season of TVF’s hit series, Kota Factory was also announced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabba Cartel is another upcoming Netflix title that will feature a bunch of women running a secret cartel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Courtroom drama, Maamla Legal Hai is also returning for a second season on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger Shroff's unseen rare pictures with family

 

 Find Out More