Top 10 highly captivating Korean Dramas that are based on true stories

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Narco-Saints: Suriname follows Kang In-gu's journey to capture a South Korean drug lord inspired by real-life events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight for My Way draws inspiration from MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hymn of Death is based on the tragic love story of Korea's first soprano singer and literary critic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing On You is inspired by a 2008 incident, following a billionaire who lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Through the Darkness is based on the true story of South Korea’s first profiler Kwon Il Yong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taxi Driver, a former Special Forces soldier-turned-taxi driver seeks retribution for victims of injustice, inspired by real-life cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D.P. follows the Korean military police team's mission to catch deserters, drawing from real-life experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juvenile Justice explores the story of a judge enforcing juvenile law, based on South Korea's Juvenile Act.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Signal is loosely based on real-life crime stories following a police lieutenant and criminal profiler.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1988 is set against the backdrop of the '88 Olympic games, it portrays the life of Choi Taek.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen For Seven Days is based on Queen Dangyeong's seven-day reign in the Joseon era before facing downfall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 upcoming Telugu films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More