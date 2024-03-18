Top 10 highly captivating Korean Dramas that are based on true stories
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Narco-Saints: Suriname follows Kang In-gu's journey to capture a South Korean drug lord inspired by real-life events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fight for My Way draws inspiration from MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hymn of Death is based on the tragic love story of Korea's first soprano singer and literary critic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You is inspired by a 2008 incident, following a billionaire who lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Through the Darkness is based on the true story of South Korea’s first profiler Kwon Il Yong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taxi Driver, a former Special Forces soldier-turned-taxi driver seeks retribution for victims of injustice, inspired by real-life cases.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D.P. follows the Korean military police team's mission to catch deserters, drawing from real-life experiences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juvenile Justice explores the story of a judge enforcing juvenile law, based on South Korea's Juvenile Act.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Signal is loosely based on real-life crime stories following a police lieutenant and criminal profiler.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 is set against the backdrop of the '88 Olympic games, it portrays the life of Choi Taek.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen For Seven Days is based on Queen Dangyeong's seven-day reign in the Joseon era before facing downfall.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 6 upcoming Telugu films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More