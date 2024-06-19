Top 10 highly controversial biopics to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 19, 2024
Haseena Parkar on YouTube explores Haseena Parkar's transformation from a regular woman into a formidable underworld figure in Mumbai.
Shahid on Prime Video follows a former militant turned human rights lawyer, who defended individuals falsely accused of terrorism until his assassination.
Manto on Netflix explores the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, a controversial Urdu writer known for his provocative and often banned stories.
Daddy on Prime Video narrates Arun Gawli’s journey from Mumbai's slums to becoming a notorious gangster and later a political leader.
Sanju on Prime Video was based on the tumultuous life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt but served its own propaganda and purpose.
The Dirty Picture on Prime Video was inspired by Silk Smitha, the film highlights her rise to fame through provocative roles in South Indian cinema.
Indu Sarkar on Prime Video is set during the Emergency period in India focusing on a woman rebelling against the govt.
Killing Veerapan on Hotstar revolves around the controversial life of the famous dacoit Veerapan as the police tries to catch him.
The Accidental Prime Minister on YouTube is based on Manmohan Singh, his time as the PM of India and his relationship with Gandhi family.
