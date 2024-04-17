Top 10 highly philosophical Indian movies to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
Mukti Bhawan is a heartwarming film exploring themes of family, mortality, and acceptance. On Hotstar.
Ship of Theseus is a thought-provoking movie that delves into complex ideas of identity, life, and death. On YouTube.
Anbe Sivam is a heartwarming drama that explores themes of love, compassion, and social reform following the story of a kind-hearted man. On Hotstar.
Aakhon Dekhi is a coming-of-age story that explores the importance of self-discovery and living life to the fullest. On Jio Cinema.
Highway is an unconventional love story that explores themes of freedom, societal expectations, and self-expression. On Hotstar.
Astu, a coming-of-age drama explores themes of self-discovery, family relationships, and finding one's place in the world. On Prime Video.
OMG: Oh My God! is a satirical comedy exploring themes of faith, religious hypocrisy, and questioning blind beliefs. On Youtube.
Masaan is a poignant drama that explores themes of social class, caste prejudice, and loss while following the life of a young couple. On Hotstar.
Photograph is a bittersweet romance story that explores themes of loneliness, human connection, and the power of dreams. On Prime Video.
Dor is an emotional drama exploring themes of loss, forgiveness, and the power of human connection. On YouTube.
