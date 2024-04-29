Top 10 highly underrated movies about artificial intelligence to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

After Yang is a story of a family's robot who breaks down. Streaming on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Colossus: The Forbin Project on Netflix is directed by Joseph Sargent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

S1m0ne is about an actress who walks off the set. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Demon Seed is a story of Susan Harris who is alone. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I’m Your Man available to watch on Prime Vodeo is a story of Berlin scientist Alma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marjorie Prime is a story of an elderly woman. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Silent Running on Prime Video is about people who conduct research.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Artifice Girl on Prime Video will leave you impressed with its plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brian and Charles is about a lonely inventor who invents an artificially intelligent robot. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D.A.R.Y.L. is about an orphaned boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 short Korean dramas on OTT for a fun day

 

 Find Out More