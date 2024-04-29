Top 10 highly underrated movies about artificial intelligence to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 29, 2024
After Yang is a story of a family's robot who breaks down. Streaming on Prime Video.
Colossus: The Forbin Project on Netflix is directed by Joseph Sargent.
S1m0ne is about an actress who walks off the set. Watch on Prime Video.
Demon Seed is a story of Susan Harris who is alone. It is on Prime Video.
I’m Your Man available to watch on Prime Vodeo is a story of Berlin scientist Alma.
Marjorie Prime is a story of an elderly woman. Watch on Prime Video.
Silent Running on Prime Video is about people who conduct research.
The Artifice Girl on Prime Video will leave you impressed with its plot.
Brian and Charles is about a lonely inventor who invents an artificially intelligent robot. On Prime Video.
D.A.R.Y.L. is about an orphaned boy.
