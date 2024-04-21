Top 10 highly underrated South Indian movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

U-Turn on ZEE 5 is about a reporter who prepares a report about accidents on the highway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maayavan available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar about a police officer who has to find a criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathiraa is about cops being behind a serial killer. Watch on SunNxt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangitaranga is about a solitary novelist. You can stream that film on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is about a 34 year old man who is pressurised by the society to get married. Watch on Aha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettah on SunNxt is about two cops trapped in deception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Appan streaming on Sony Liv will leave you emotional with its storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oke Oka Jeevitham on Sony Liv is about Aadhi and his friends who want to travel in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ela Veezha Poonchira available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is about a policeman who is accused of a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror film that will give you sleepless nights. Watch on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 times in Bollywood movies when actors weren't acting

 

 Find Out More