Top 10 highly underrated South Indian movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 21, 2024
U-Turn on ZEE 5 is about a reporter who prepares a report about accidents on the highway.
Maayavan available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar about a police officer who has to find a criminal.
Anjaam Pathiraa is about cops being behind a serial killer. Watch on SunNxt.
Rangitaranga is about a solitary novelist. You can stream that film on MX Player.
Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is about a 34 year old man who is pressurised by the society to get married. Watch on Aha.
Vettah on SunNxt is about two cops trapped in deception.
Appan streaming on Sony Liv will leave you emotional with its storyline.
Oke Oka Jeevitham on Sony Liv is about Aadhi and his friends who want to travel in the past.
Ela Veezha Poonchira available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is about a policeman who is accused of a murder.
Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror film that will give you sleepless nights. Watch on Sony Liv.
