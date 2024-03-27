Top 10 highly underrated web series on Amazon Prime Video
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar Case is a mystery thriller about the investigation into the death of a member of a Goan family.
The Stoneman Murders, inspired by true events, this series follows the hunt for a serial killer in 1980s Mumbai.
Vella Raja is a crime thriller set in Chennai, focusing on a drug lord defending his empire from rivals and law enforcement.
Afsos, a dark comedy about a man who hires an assassin to end his life but changes his mind, leading to comedic chaos.
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a comedy series about a man who pretends to be connected to the MLA.
Lakhon Me Ek, by Biswa Kalyan Rath depicts the challenges faced by a boy in an IIT coaching institute.
Guilty Minds is a legal drama centered around a celebrity accused of a crime, exploring justice and media scrutiny.
Modern Love Chennai is an anthology series showcasing diverse love stories set in Chennai capturing modern romance.
Set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 follows hospital staff facing the crisis with courage and resilience.
Shaitaan Haveli is a horror-comedy series about a filmmaker who encounters supernatural events while shooting in a haunted haveli.
