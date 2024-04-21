Top 10 highly underrated zombie movies to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

The Night Eats the World will leave you scared with its storyline. It is on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extinction streaming on Roku channel is about survivors trying to evade from zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie available to watch on Prime Video is about gruesome murders and much more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cured streaming on Netflix is about the zombie apocalypse due to the infected being cured.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ParaNorman will give you sleepless nights. Watch on Roku Channel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fido is one of the best zombie filsm that has a mix of humour and mystery. Watch on Roku Channel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Little Monsters streaming on Hulu is a modern film about zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Girl With All the Gifts available to watch on Prime Video is about the survivors of a zombie outbreak caused by fungus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pontypool on Prime Video is about zombie outbreak in Canada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Battery is about two former baseball players trying to survive from zombies. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Hindi dubbed Turkish dramas streaming on MX Player and other OTT

 

 Find Out More