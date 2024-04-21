Top 10 highly underrated zombie movies to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2024
The Night Eats the World will leave you scared with its storyline. It is on Prime Video.
Extinction streaming on Roku channel is about survivors trying to evade from zombies.
Let Sleeping Corpses Lie available to watch on Prime Video is about gruesome murders and much more.
The Cured streaming on Netflix is about the zombie apocalypse due to the infected being cured.
ParaNorman will give you sleepless nights. Watch on Roku Channel.
Fido is one of the best zombie filsm that has a mix of humour and mystery. Watch on Roku Channel.
Little Monsters streaming on Hulu is a modern film about zombies.
The Girl With All the Gifts available to watch on Prime Video is about the survivors of a zombie outbreak caused by fungus.
Pontypool on Prime Video is about zombie outbreak in Canada.
The Battery is about two former baseball players trying to survive from zombies. Watch on Prime Video.
